TD Asset Management Inc Acquires Shares of 377,368 TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 377,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven R. Koonin bought 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 12,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $999,973.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,973.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven R. Koonin acquired 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TKO. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

TKO Group Trading Down 5.5 %

TKO Group stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.58. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $106.16.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.00 million. TKO Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Research analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

