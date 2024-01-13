TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,814,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $26,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAAS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 4.9 %

PAAS opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.22 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.01%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Further Reading

