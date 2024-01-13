TD Asset Management Inc Buys 125,097 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 233,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,097 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $24,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE BX opened at $119.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 134.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.68.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

