TD Asset Management Inc Buys 59,266 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 81.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,266 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $31,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 281.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra Price Performance

Penumbra stock opened at $258.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.96 and a beta of 0.59. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.93 and a 12-month high of $348.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $270.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Penumbra from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Penumbra from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $135,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,094,871.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $135,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,094,871.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $33,961.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,091.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,435 shares of company stock valued at $319,350. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Stories

