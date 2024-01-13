TD Asset Management Inc Buys 62,912 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,912 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $26,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.89.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.01 and a 1 year high of $89.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

