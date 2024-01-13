TD Asset Management Inc Buys 6,403 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,458 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $32,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,002,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,576 shares of company stock valued at $118,482,205 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $325.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.54 and a 52-week high of $330.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.70.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.95.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

