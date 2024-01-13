TD Asset Management Inc Buys 69,071 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 419,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,071 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $28,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 21.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 32,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 55.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 0.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 8.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 32.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,879 shares of company stock valued at $351,607. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 2.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exact Sciences stock opened at $67.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.54. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 1.40. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.43 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.06.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

