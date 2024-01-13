TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 401,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,785 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Graco were worth $29,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Graco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Graco by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in shares of Graco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 35,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,409 shares in the company, valued at $4,546,001.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Graco news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,768,583.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,047,025.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,409 shares in the company, valued at $4,546,001.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,734 shares of company stock worth $2,495,479 over the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GGG opened at $84.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.49. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $87.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Graco’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

