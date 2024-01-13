TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 829,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $27,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 34.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 93.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,636,000 after purchasing an additional 34,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Stock Performance

SEE opened at $36.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.31. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $56.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 126.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sealed Air

About Sealed Air

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.