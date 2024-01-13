TD Asset Management Inc Has $25.70 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 295,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $25,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 62,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 11.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 326,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,307,000 after purchasing an additional 24,979 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.1 %

CAH opened at $105.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.51. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $108.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 173.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

