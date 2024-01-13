TD Asset Management Inc Has $27.05 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 316,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,611 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $27,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 6,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11,130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 11.6% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.39.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.4 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $91.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

