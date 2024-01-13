TD Asset Management Inc Has $27.05 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 804,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,025 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $27,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 24,629 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $4,377,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after buying an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $42.62. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

