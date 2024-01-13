TD Asset Management Inc Has $27.92 Million Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 635,172 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 40,260 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SEA were worth $27,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SEA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SEA by 16.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SEA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 24,801 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in SEA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,427 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

SE stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $88.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

