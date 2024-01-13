TD Asset Management Inc Has $28.52 Million Stock Holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,136,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $28,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 58.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 162,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 60,434 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 23.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 161,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 30,866 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 36.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 10,685 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 306.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,562,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,910,000 after buying an additional 3,439,776 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.60. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $221.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.12 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. Equities analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $230,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,119,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,066,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCCS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

