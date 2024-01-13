TD Asset Management Inc Has $29.15 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,987 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MSCI were worth $29,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in MSCI by 490.6% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in MSCI by 0.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. GHE LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 2.9% in the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in MSCI by 69.9% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI opened at $545.46 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.55 and a fifty-two week high of $573.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $532.95 and its 200 day moving average is $521.40.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The company had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $568.29.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

