TD Asset Management Inc Has $29.39 Million Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 492,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,731 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $29,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 30.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Donaldson during the first quarter worth about $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 8.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $324,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,641.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,812 over the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Stock Performance

DCI opened at $63.28 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.63.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Donaldson in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Donaldson

Donaldson Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.