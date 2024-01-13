TD Asset Management Inc Has $31.44 Million Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,565,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087,749 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $31,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Trading Down 2.0 %

Kenvue stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

