TD Asset Management Inc Has $31.44 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,939 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $31,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.15.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK opened at $242.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.52 and a 200 day moving average of $214.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $245.88. The firm has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at $6,707,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,620 shares of company stock worth $5,290,138. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

