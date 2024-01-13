TD Asset Management Inc Has $31.73 Million Stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,071,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,828 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Confluent were worth $31,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth $43,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the second quarter worth $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth $42,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Confluent from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $203,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 409,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,806,135.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $964,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $203,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 409,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,806,135.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,216 shares of company stock worth $10,241,051 over the last ninety days. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Confluent Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.53. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. On average, analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

