TD Asset Management Inc Has $32.20 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,522 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $32,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ITW opened at $253.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $265.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.85 and a 200-day moving average of $243.33.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ITW. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.18.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

