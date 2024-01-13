TD Asset Management Inc Increases Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 277,162 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,876 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DexCom were worth $25,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 400.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $125.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.45.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.94.

In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $413,790.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,689,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,021 shares of company stock worth $1,401,145 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

