TD Asset Management Inc Invests $22.91 Million in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 545,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,906,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554,691 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,102,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 143.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,667,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,693,000 after buying an additional 2,752,097 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 46.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after buying an additional 2,325,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas cut Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, December 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

CVNA stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 3.14.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

