TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,214 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,976 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $29,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after buying an additional 46,384 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,185,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,368,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $20,978,655. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $561.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.89. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.72 and a 52 week high of $593.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HubSpot from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.36.

HubSpot Company Profile



HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

