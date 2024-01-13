TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 14,200 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 458,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ESAB were worth $32,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ESAB by 2,222.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,391,000 after buying an additional 2,436,338 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ESAB by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,386 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ESAB by 2,239.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth $54,191,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ESAB by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,565,000 after purchasing an additional 367,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ESAB alerts:

Insider Transactions at ESAB

In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $85,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,587.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $85,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,587.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Campion sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $403,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,481 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESAB Price Performance

NYSE:ESAB opened at $83.93 on Friday. ESAB Co. has a one year low of $52.40 and a one year high of $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.40.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. ESAB had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 6.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on ESAB in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESAB

ESAB Profile

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.