TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 59,266 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 81.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,266 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $31,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Penumbra by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Penumbra by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $240.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $128,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,037 shares in the company, valued at $13,498,743.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $33,961.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,091.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $128,484.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,498,743.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,435 shares of company stock worth $319,350 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $258.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.96 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.10. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.93 and a 12 month high of $348.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $270.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.02 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

