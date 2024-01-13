TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 7,011 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,018 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $31,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97,310.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,012,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $718,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $801,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,923,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $295,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,329 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.35.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $78.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

