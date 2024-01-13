TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 8,035 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $27,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.48.

PayPal Stock Down 0.6 %

PYPL opened at $61.00 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average of $61.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

