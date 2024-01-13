TD Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 377,368 TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 377,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TKO. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at $232,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TKO Group Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.58. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $106.16.

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.00 million. TKO Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.12%. Analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel purchased 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,973.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,973.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,973.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,973.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven R. Koonin acquired 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TKO shares. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of TKO Group from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

