TD Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 366,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,315 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $23,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,696.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $70.34 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $149.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.72.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $636.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.75 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETSY. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.85.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

