TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 590,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,281 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ATS were worth $25,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of ATS in the second quarter worth about $271,733,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in ATS during the second quarter worth approximately $189,096,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ATS in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,087,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ATS in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,867,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATS. TheStreet upgraded ATS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ATS in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:ATS opened at $42.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 34.71. ATS Co. has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.67.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). ATS had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $548.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.52 million. Analysts predict that ATS Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

