TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 377.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 161,788 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $24,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,921,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,601,000 after purchasing an additional 518,050 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,473.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 396,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,942,000 after purchasing an additional 370,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 40.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,171,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,461,000 after purchasing an additional 334,749 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRPT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, Director Richard Barry bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Barry bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,974,763.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

SRPT opened at $116.80 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.69.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The company had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.