TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,344,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26,698 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CAE were worth $31,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Price Performance

CAE stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $25.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. CAE had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $811.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAE

About CAE

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.