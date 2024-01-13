TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,136,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $28,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 162,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 60,434 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 161,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,866 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,685 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 306.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,562,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCCS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.60.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $221.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $230,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,119,048 shares in the company, valued at $64,066,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

