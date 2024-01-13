TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $32,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 371.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF opened at $109.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $120.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.85.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,040. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.56.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

