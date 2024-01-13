TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,385 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $29,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 2.0 %

HLNE opened at $112.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $116.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.82.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $126.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 29.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.36%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

