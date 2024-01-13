TD Asset Management Inc Sells 12,290 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,290 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FOX were worth $31,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,914,000 after acquiring an additional 102,146 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,591,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,495,000 after buying an additional 1,046,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,174,000 after buying an additional 637,439 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of FOX by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,245,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,567,000 after buying an additional 555,423 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,692,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,531,000 after buying an additional 96,926 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Stock Performance

FOXA opened at $31.14 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. FOX had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

