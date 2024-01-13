TD Asset Management Inc Sells 1,519 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 248,416 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $31,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $116.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The stock has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.50 and its 200 day moving average is $124.91.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.73.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

