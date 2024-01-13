TD Asset Management Inc Sells 26,698 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,344,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26,698 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CAE were worth $31,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 11.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 8.3% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 8.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAE opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $811.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.06 million. CAE had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America cut shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

