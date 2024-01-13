TD Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,367 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,207 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $32,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth about $577,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth about $725,000. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 23.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth about $2,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.33.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,739.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $210.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.21 and a 200 day moving average of $203.49. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.92 and a 12 month high of $230.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 79.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.06% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.