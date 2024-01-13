TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,933 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $29,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Snowflake by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.8% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $760,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 102,007 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,660.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $760,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 102,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,660.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 539,065 shares of company stock worth $102,830,906. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays cut Snowflake from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.75.

Snowflake Stock Down 2.3 %

Snowflake stock opened at $191.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.34 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.87 and its 200 day moving average is $168.36. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.56 and a 52-week high of $202.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

