TD Cowen Begins Coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.21.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $82.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.47. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $83.38.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $276,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $276,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,545 shares of company stock valued at $14,154,814 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.