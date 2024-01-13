TD Securities Raises Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$17.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares lowered Bird Construction from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.72.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Bird Construction

Bird Construction Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$14.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$758.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$8.01 and a 1 year high of C$14.84.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$783.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$737.23 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 2.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.6769596 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.