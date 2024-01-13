TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Raymond James

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TTGT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of TechTarget from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechTarget presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TechTarget

TechTarget Price Performance

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $52.95. The company has a market capitalization of $987.91 million, a PE ratio of 77.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average is $30.46.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $57.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechTarget

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in TechTarget by 5.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TechTarget by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TechTarget by 51.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TechTarget by 16.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in TechTarget by 83.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TechTarget

(Get Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.