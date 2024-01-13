Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $228.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $221.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.30.

Teleflex Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE TFX opened at $249.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $276.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.37. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teleflex

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.