Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Upgraded at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Westpark Capital currently has $65.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Tenable from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.93.

Get Tenable alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TENB

Tenable Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58. Tenable has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $49.77.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $201.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.36 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $190,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,964,731.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,368 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $235,170.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,759.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,803 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $190,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,964,731.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,367 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tenable during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenable

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.