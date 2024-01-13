TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Up to $2.12

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.12, but opened at $2.44. TeraWulf shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 11,390,893 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Canada restated a "speculative buy" rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $3.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.88.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.39 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 67.73% and a negative net margin of 158.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WULF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TeraWulf by 5,028.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,248,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after buying an additional 2,204,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,603,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,027 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 295.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,405,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 937,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 356.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 780,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

