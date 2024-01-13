Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) to Post FY2028 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terns Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TERN. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terns Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:TERN opened at $5.86 on Thursday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $14.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $362.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of -0.81.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11).

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TERN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 347.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after buying an additional 2,437,862 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% in the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,561,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,666,000 after buying an additional 2,113,560 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,645,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,984,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,618,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

