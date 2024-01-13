Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after buying an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,200,000 after purchasing an additional 207,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,531.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.66. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $1,266.21 and a one year high of $2,151.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,608.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,680.29.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.52 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $157.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.84 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 63.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

