The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Insider Sells $215,990.00 in Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) insider Pete Przybylinski sold 21,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $215,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Pete Przybylinski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Pete Przybylinski sold 13,707 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $137,207.07.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $9.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.21. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NAPA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $16.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Featured Articles

