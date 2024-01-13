The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

RVLV has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.94.

Revolve Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 2.07.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,915,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile



Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Further Reading

